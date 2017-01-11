Sensex Hits 2-Month Highs, Nifty Above 8,350

Indian shares rose for a second straight session on Wednesday to a two-month high, tracking Asia peers ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's news conference later in the day that will give an initial insight into his policies.
Asian shares pulled ahead to two-month highs on Wednesday, while the Nasdaq ended at another record high on Tuesday.
Trump's plan for tax cuts and infrastructure spending has boosted U.S. shares but his protectionist statements during the election campaign have kept many investors guessing.
