Sensex, Nifty Fall; Reliance Industries Drives Losses

Indian shares eased on Tuesday as oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries dragged on the market over concerns about spending at its telecom unit that overshadowed better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
The market is expected to move within a range ahead of corporate results and the government budget, analysts said, as more companies gear up to report earnings including Axis Bank and Yes Bank on Thursday.
The government will unveil its 2017/18 budget on Feb. 1 and investors hope for incentives to support an economy hit by cash shortages after a ban on higher-value banknotes.
