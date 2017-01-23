Sensex, Nifty Rise As Banks Rally Ahead Of Budget
The Nifty bank index rose, after losing 1.80 percent over the last two sessions, with Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank Ltd climbing more than 1 percent each.
January 23, 2017 12:15 (IST)
Indian shares recovered on Monday as bargain hunting lifted recently-hit stocks, though sentiment remained cautious ahead of the union budget next week.
Asian indices were mixed after U.S. President Donald Trump declared his intention to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but did not spring any negative surprises.
Traders in India are in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the government's 2017/18 budget to be unveiled on Feb. 1 amid hopes for incentives to support an economy hit by cash shortages after a ban on higher-value banknotes.
"Markets have been on a cautionary stance ahead of the speech (Trump's inauguration speech), but have now bounced back slightly," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services.
"It's more about bargain hunting, and markets are not keen on giving away gains a week before the budget."
The broader NSE index Nifty was up 0.50 percent at 8,391.05 by 12:12 p.m., while the benchmark BSE index Sensex was 0.36 percent higher at 27,131.08. Both indexes had fallen around 1 percent on Friday.
IT stocks rose, led by Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd, up as much as 0.98 percent and 1.75 percent, respectively. Infosys shares were down nearly 3 percent last week.
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd rose as much as 4.4 percent after the company said it received new orders worth over Rs 825 crore.
