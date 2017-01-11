Metal Stocks Boost Sensex, Nifty; IndusInd Bank Surges Over 5% On Strong Q3

10.25 a.m.: IndusInd Bank shares extended gain, it was up 5.5 per cent at Rs 1,225 to be the top gainer in the Nifty, which was up 46 points at 8,335. The Sensex was at 27,029.6, with 130 points gain.



Meanwhile, metal shares continue to trade stronger with the Nifty Metal sub-index rising 3 per cent. Except IT and energy shares, all other sectoral indices were in green.



9.35 a.m.: Metal shares gain further strength, the Nifty Metal sub-index was up 2.83 led by Tata Steel and Hindalco, which were up 3.5 and 2.8 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 158 points at 27,058 and the Nifty traded 52 points higher at 8,340.20.Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday tracking gains across Asian shares. The BSE Sensex surged more than 150 points to regain the 27,000 mark, while the Nifty added nearly 50 points to trade above the 8,300 mark.IndusInd Bank, which reported better than estimated earnings for the December quarter yesterday, surged 3 per cent to be the top gainer in Nifty followed by Hindalco, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, which surged between 1-1.5 per cent each. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto was the top loser in Nifty, down 0.56 per cent. ITC, TCS, Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp were the other losers in the index.Among sectors, metal was the top performing sector with the Nifty Metal sub-index rising 2 per cent. Banks, infra and auto were the other major gainers in market today.Rupee opens lower at 68.23 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 68.18.