Sensex Rises Over 150 Points As Banking Shares Extend Gain

9.20 am: Indian shares opened higher on Friday as banking shares extend rally. The Sensex was up 141 points at 27,849 and the Nifty50 index traded 32 points higher at 8,635.



The banking sub-index of NSE, Nifty Bank, was up 0.54 per cent extending its gains to the fourth straight day on better than estimated earnings for most of the banks. Axis Bank, PNB, Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank were the prominent gainers in the banking sub-index.



Among Nifty stocks, ACC was the top gainer, up 2.47 per cent followed by Gail India. Axis Bank, BHEL, Power Grid and Ultratech Cement were the other major gainers in the index.

Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment was the top loser in Nifty, down 1.64 per cent followed by Wipro, which fell 1 per cent on weak December quarter earnings.Rupee opens lower at 68.18 per dollar against previous close of 68.08.