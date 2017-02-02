Sensex Takes A Breather After Budget Rally, Nifty Hovers Around 8,700
Written by Abhishek Vasudev
| Last Updated: February 02, 2017 09:41 (IST) Abhishek Vasudev
Sensex and Nifty took a breather in morning deals today after Wednesday's sharp Budget rally wherein the Sensex touched its highest level in nearly four months while Nifty moved above 8,700. The stock markets cheered Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's fourth Budget which did not tinker with long term or short term capital gains arising out of sale of shares and securities. Market participants also welcomed record investment of Rs 3.96 lakh crore by the government on building infrastructure and at the same time fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent of gross domestic product for financial year 2017-18.For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Meanwhile, in today's session traders booked profits after a sharp rally in Wednesday's session, said analysts. As of 9:27 a.m., the Sensex was down 23 points at 28,118 and Nifty was at 8,703, down 13 points.
Selling pressure was seen in metal, capital goods, auto, IT, pharma and a few banking shares. However, FMCG shares were witnessing buying led by gains in FMCG giant ITC. Oil & gas shares were also witnessing buying in today's session.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 39 were trading lower while on 12 were advancing.
Hindalco was the top Nifty loser, down 2.3 per cent at Rs 194. Tata Motors, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Lupin, Wipro, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro were also among the laggards.
On the other hand, ITC was among the top Nifty gainer, up 3 per cent at Rs 277. Idea Cellular, BPCL, ONGC, NTPC, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and Adani Ports were also among the losers.
The broader markets were trading on a muted note with mid-cap and small-cap indices minutely unchanged.
Story first published on: February 02, 2017 09:41 (IST)