Sensex Turns Flat On Selling Pressure In Capital Goods, Bank Shares
The broader markets were also trading on a muted note. The BSE mid-cap index was down 0.07 per cent and the small-cap index was up 0.23 per cent.
January 23, 2017 13:16 (IST)
Sensex and Nifty erased morning gains in noon deals as investors resorted to selling banking, capital goods and pharma shares ahead of the Union Budget which will be presented on February 1. Analysts say, traders in India are in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the government's 2017/18 budget to be unveiled on Feb. 1 amid hopes for incentives to support an economy hit by cash shortages after a ban on higher-value banknotes.
As of 1:05 p.m., the Sensex was up 11 points at 27,045 and Nifty was at 8,361, up 13 points.
Banking shares which rebounded in morning deals again came under selling pressure. the Bank Nifty was down 0.29 per cent with ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Canara Bank among major laggards.
Capital goods and pharma shares were also facing the heat of selling pressure.
On the other hand, buying was seen in metal and FMCG shares.
From the mid-cap space, Piramal Enterprises, Divi's Labs, Amara Raja Batteries, Glenmark, UPL, M&M Financial Services, Torrent Pharma and Wockhardt were among the losers.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 30 were advancing while 21 were declining.
Hindalco was among the top Nifty gainers, up 3.44 per cent at Rs 178. GAIL India, Grasim Industries, Zee Entertainment and Tata Motors were also among the gainers.
At the same time, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Infratel, Axis Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the losers in Nifty.
