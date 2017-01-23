Sensex Turns Positive After Weak Start; Metal Stocks Surge

10:31 a.m.: Broader markets were trading in-line with the benchmark indices. The BSE mid-cap index was up 0.28 per cent and small-cap index rose 0.54 per cent. HPCL was the top gainer from the mid-cap space, up 2.3 per cent at Rs 504. JSW Steel, SAIL, Aditya Birla Nuvo, Bharat Electronics, Torrent Power, United Breweries and Castrol India were also among the gainers.
10.00 a.m.: United Spirits shares surged over 4 per cent after the spirits maker reported better than estimated earnings for the December quarter. Its net profit surged nearly 300 per cent to Rs 147 crore in Q3. Its revenue increased 3 per cent against NDTV Profit's analyst poll of nearly 5 per cent degrowth.
9.45 a.m.: Indian equity markets turned positive after opening lower tracking weak Asian shares, which were down on worries about US President Donald Trump's protectionist policies. The Sensex gained over 100 points to 27,145.72 and the Nifty50 index added as much as 43 points to 8,392.1.
