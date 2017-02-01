Tax Officials Can Now Conduct Surveys At Charitable Institutions
Under the existing norms relating to survey, tax officials can enter any place, where business or profession is carried on, or at which any books of account or other documents or any part of cash or stock or other valuable article or thing relating to the business or profession are kept.
New Delhi: Income Tax officers can now inspect and scrutinise the books of accounts of charitable institutions with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley proposing to expand the scope of 'Survey' under I-T Act to include such entities.
"It is proposed to widen the scope of Section 133 by amending sub-section (1) to include any place, at which an activity for charitable purpose is carried on. This amendment will take effect from April 1, 2017," said the memorandum to Finance Bill 2017.
Under the survey action, tax sleuths can visit business premises of the trader/operator and make analysis of the available stock and record it, whereas under search operations, both residential and business premises are visited by the taxman.
Story first published on: February 01, 2017 21:40 (IST)