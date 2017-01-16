TCS Shares Edge Higher After Friday's 4% Loss

TCS shares edged higher on Monday, rebounding from their nearly 4 per cent slump suffered on Friday. Analysts attributed Friday's fall in TCS shares to the departure of Natarajan Chandrasekaran to top Tata group job.



TCS announced its earnings after market hours on Thursday.



TS Harihar, chief executive and founder of HRBV Client Solutions Private, said he likes TCS shares despite the management shift. He expects TCS shares to touch Rs 2,600-2,650 in next couple of months.

"Management changes could be a concern. But it is a mature company with a very good second line of leaders," Mr Harihar said.Despite its very large revenue base, in the December quarter, nearly 17 per cent of TCS' revenues came from the digital space. "In IT, most of the growth is coming in the digital space. And given TCS' size, the 17 per cent is huge," Mr Harihar said.TCS has named Rajesh Gopinathan as its new MD and CEO to succeed Chandrasekaran and has also appointed N Ganapathy Subramaniam as President and Chief Operating Officer.N Chandrasekaran has reassured TCS employees of his continued association with the company in his new role.In a letter to employees, he exuded confidence in his successors, saying he strongly believes that "TCS' best years lie ahead".However, Souvik Guha, an analyst with Shriram Asset Management, said that he "would have preferred Chandra to stay as CEO for some more time.""The IT industry is facing headwinds," he said. From an incoming Donald Trump administration in the United States, determined to clamp down on visas vital to the smooth operations of IT services companies in their biggest market, to the still unravelling fallout from Britain's move to bow out of the European Union, TCS will face one of its most complex years, say analysts.At 10:06 am, TCS shares were up 0.60 per cent at 2,262, outperforming a flat Sensex.