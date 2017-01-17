TeamLease Services Surges On Keystone Business Acquisition

Shares of staffing solutions provider TeamLease Services surged as much as 6 per cent to Rs 935 at its day's high after the Bengaluru-based company announced acquisition of Keystone Business Solutions.
Keystone Business Solutions offers IT staffing solutions and was incorporated on June 25, 2009. It operates through its registered office situated in Bengaluru.
TeamLease Services said the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent shares in Keystone Business Solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary, TeamLease Staffing Services Private Limited, for Rs 8.2 crore in cash.
