Tech Mahindra To Hire Over 100 Engineers For New Dublin Centre

New Delhi: IT services company Tech Mahindra plans to hire over 100 engineers in a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Dublin that would focus on robotics and automation, business analytics, cloud infrastructure and digital services.
The CoE will service customers within as well as outside Ireland, particularly Europe, Bhushan Patil, Senior Vice President of Tech Mahindra said.
The centre, which will be operational in the first quarter of 2017, would employ more than 100 engineers.
"The CoE is second investment of Tech Mahindra in Ireland in the last two years, to complement our Waterford Customer Care Center that became operational in December 2014, which already has 300 plus full-time equivalents (employees)," Patil said.
On the customers that Tech Mahindra is servicing in Ireland, he said the company is servicing two large telecom customers, one major retail client, one airline and one BFSI customer.
The CoE, he said, is different compared to normal customer delivery engagement as it is aimed at developing technical expertise in the region in digital customer care, automation, data management -- areas that are sought after by customers.
"This is proactive investment by Tech Mahindra aimed at best tapping the talent available in Ireland (within the industry and universities) and create a specialist expertise.
The Centre of Excellence investment is also supported by our new age technology partner ecosystem," he said.
The company focuses on telecom, retail, travel and banking, financial services and insurance verticals, and also aims to build a stronger offering for the growing technology sector companies in Ireland, he added.
"With time, Tech Mahindra's value proposition has moved upwards from just offshore drive cost leverage to assured business outcomes and technology transformation.
Accordingly, we have built a mature delivery model in the UK and Europe and steadily built a strong network of 22 local delivery centres and local workforce. Our investments in Waterford and Dublin are keeping in line with the same localisation strategy," Patil added.
Story first published on: January 16, 2017 16:55 (IST)