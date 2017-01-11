Third Party Consultants Helping In Remediation Process: Ipca Labs

New Delhi: Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Wednesday said third party consultants are regularly visiting its three manufacturing plants, which are currently banned from importing products to the US market, to oversee corrective measures being undertaken at the facilities.
"The third party consultants are regularly visiting our manufacturing units which are under USFDA import alert/warning letter and are assisting us in implementing robust remediation measures in a proper and timely manner," Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.
Verification of remediation measures implemented by the company is also a part of the assignment given to the third party consultants, it added.
"Therefore the third party consultants are also regularly visiting our manufacturing facilities to verify the implementation of remedial measures undertaken by the company," the drug firm said.
Last year, the USFDA had put the company's Ratlam-based active pharmaceutical ingredients(API) facility under import alert.
Later, the company's formulations manufacturing facilities at SEZ Indore and Piparia (Silvassa) were also put under import alert by US health regulator.
Story first published on: January 11, 2017 16:14 (IST)