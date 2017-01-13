NDTV
Auto
Banking
Defence
Energy
Finance
Infrastructure
Pharma
Services
Real Estate
Tech
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Budget 2017
|
Budget News
|
Trade Deficit Narrows To $10.37 Billion In December
Merchandise exports grew 5.72 per cent year-on-year to $23.88 billion last month, according to government data.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: January 13, 2017 18:30 (IST)
Thomson Reuters
Imports rose 0.46% year-on-year to $34.25 billion, data showed.
New Delhi
: India's trade deficit narrowed to $10.37 billion in December from a provisional $13 billion a month ago, government data showed on Friday.
Merchandise exports grew 5.72 per cent year-on-year to $23.88 billion last month, while imports rose 0.46 per cent year-on-year to $34.25 billion, the data showed.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Story first published on
: January 13, 2017 18:30 (IST)
trade deficit
Imports growth
Exports growth
Economic growth
Economic data
