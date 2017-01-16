Trading Calls: Buy Havells India, ITC, ONGC, Say Analysts
BSE Sensex edged higher on Monday after a weak start. But some weakness in IT stocks capped gains. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to some analysts who shared their top picks.
TS Harihar, Chief Executive & Founder of HRBV Client Solutions Private Ltd
Buy TCS with target of Rs 2,600 in next couple of months
Buy Tata Motors with target of Rs 575 in next couple of months
Buy REC with target of Rs 170
SV Prasad, chairman of Chime Consulting
Buy Tata Motors, HPCL, SBI, HDFC and HDFC Bank from a long-term perspective
Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking
Buy Havells India with stop-loss of Rs 365 and target of Rs 379
Buy CESC with stop-loss of Rs 659 and target of Rs 689
Buy ITC with stop-loss of Rs 244 and target of Rs 257
Imtiyaz Qureshi, co-founder and director of Investeria Financial Services
Buy Sun Pharma with target of Rs 710 and stop-loss of Rs 630
Buy ONGC with target of Rs 219 and stop-loss of Rs 192
SELL Tata Motors DVR with target of Rs 293 and stop-loss of Rs 331
