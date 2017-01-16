Trading Calls: Buy Havells India, ITC, ONGC, Say Analysts

BSE Sensex edged higher on Monday after a weak start. But some weakness in IT stocks capped gains. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to some analysts who shared their top picks.



TS Harihar, Chief Executive & Founder of HRBV Client Solutions Private Ltd



Buy TCS with target of Rs 2,600 in next couple of months

Buy Tata Motors with target of Rs 575 in next couple of monthsBuy REC with target of Rs 170Buy Tata Motors, HPCL, SBI, HDFC and HDFC Bank from a long-term perspectiveBuy Havells India with stop-loss of Rs 365 and target of Rs 379Buy CESC with stop-loss of Rs 659 and target of Rs 689Buy ITC with stop-loss of Rs 244 and target of Rs 257Buy Sun Pharma with target of Rs 710 and stop-loss of Rs 630Buy ONGC with target of Rs 219 and stop-loss of Rs 192SELL Tata Motors DVR with target of Rs 293 and stop-loss of Rs 331