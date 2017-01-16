NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Budget 2017
Back to profit.ndtv.com
Home | Budget News |

Trading Calls: Buy Havells India, ITC, ONGC, Say Analysts

BSE Sensex edged higher on Monday after a weak start. But some weakness in IT stocks capped gains. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to some analysts who shared their top picks.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: January 16, 2017 11:13 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Trading Calls: Buy Havells India, ITC, ONGC, Say Analysts

BSE Sensex edged higher on Monday after a weak start. But some weakness in IT stocks capped gains. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to some analysts who shared their top picks. 

TS Harihar, Chief Executive & Founder of HRBV Client Solutions Private Ltd 

Buy TCS with target of Rs 2,600 in next couple of months 



Buy Tata Motors with target of Rs 575 in next couple of months 

Buy REC with target of Rs 170 

SV Prasad, chairman of Chime Consulting 

Buy Tata Motors, HPCL, SBI, HDFC and HDFC Bank from a long-term perspective 

Amar Singh, head advisory at Angel Broking 

Buy Havells India with stop-loss of Rs 365 and target of Rs 379 

Buy CESC with stop-loss of Rs 659 and target of Rs 689 

Buy ITC with stop-loss of Rs 244 and target of Rs 257 

Imtiyaz Qureshi, co-founder and director of Investeria Financial Services 

Buy Sun Pharma with target of Rs 710 and stop-loss of Rs 630 

Buy ONGC with target of Rs 219 and stop-loss of Rs 192 

SELL Tata Motors DVR with target of Rs 293 and stop-loss of Rs 331



Story first published on: January 16, 2017 11:13 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ How To Invest The Extra Money In Your Bank Account After Notes Ban
SensexNiftytrading callsTCSTata MotorsHavells IndiaCESCITC

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.