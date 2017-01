Trading Calls: Buy LIC Housing Finance, Canara Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Say Experts

The Sensex and Nifty extended their pre-Budget rally with the indices rising nearly 0.60 per cent in early trade on Friday. The Nifty was firm above 8,600 levels. Apart from Budget expectations of tax sops and measures to support the domestic economy, a rally in global markets also buoyed the market sentiments. On the earnings front, better than expected numbers from some corporates have also eased fears of a sharp slowdown in the economy in wake of demonetization. Budget is seen crucial to the market's direction in the near future. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading bets.Buy ACC with target of 1450-1470 and stop-loss of 1365

Buy LIC Housing Finance with target of Rs 570 and stop-loss of 530Buy Shriram Transport Finance Company with target of 990-1030 and stop-loss of 920Buy L&T Finance Holdings with target of 107 and stop-loss of 98Buy Maruti Suzuki with target of 5,900 and stop-loss of 5,740Buy Canara Bank with target of 295 and stop-loss of 275Like Power Grid in the power spaceLike IRB Infra in the road construction sectorLupin remains top pick in pharma sectorMaruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge are among top picks in auto and auto ancillary space