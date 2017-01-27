NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Budget 2017
Back to profit.ndtv.com
Home | Budget 2017 | Budget News |

Trading Calls: Buy LIC Housing Finance, Canara Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Say Experts

Budget is seen crucial to the market's direction in the near future.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: January 27, 2017 09:53 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Trading Calls: Buy LIC Housing Finance, Canara Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Say Experts
The Sensex and Nifty extended their pre-Budget rally with the indices rising nearly 0.60 per cent in early trade on Friday. The Nifty was firm above 8,600 levels.  Apart from Budget expectations of tax sops and measures to support the domestic economy, a rally in global markets also buoyed the market sentiments. On the earnings front, better than expected numbers from some corporates have also eased fears of a sharp slowdown in the economy in wake of demonetization. Budget is seen crucial to the market's direction in the near future.  Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading bets. 

Stock Talk

Sumeet Bagadia, Associate Director at Choice Broking
Buy ACC with target of 1450-1470 and stop-loss of 1365

Buy LIC Housing Finance with target of Rs 570 and stop-loss of 530

Buy Shriram Transport Finance Company with target of 990-1030 and stop-loss of 920

Gaurav Bissa, Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities
Buy L&T Finance Holdings with target of 107 and stop-loss of 98

Buy Maruti Suzuki with target of 5,900 and stop-loss of 5,740

Buy Canara Bank with target of 295 and stop-loss of 275

Mayuresh Joshi, fund manager at Angel Broking
Like Power Grid in the power space 

Like IRB Infra in the road construction sector

Lupin remains top pick in pharma sector

Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge are among top picks in auto and auto ancillary space

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

 

Story first published on: January 27, 2017 09:53 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ At Up To Rs 70,000 Per Night, This Indian Hotel Rated Best In The World
Trading callsLIC Housing FinanceMaruti SuzukiACCStock Trading Tips

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.