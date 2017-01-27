Trading Calls: Buy LIC Housing Finance, Canara Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Say Experts
Budget is seen crucial to the market's direction in the near future.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: January 27, 2017 09:53 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The Sensex and Nifty extended their pre-Budget rally with the indices rising nearly 0.60 per cent in early trade on Friday. The Nifty was firm above 8,600 levels. Apart from Budget expectations of tax sops and measures to support the domestic economy, a rally in global markets also buoyed the market sentiments. On the earnings front, better than expected numbers from some corporates have also eased fears of a sharp slowdown in the economy in wake of demonetization. Budget is seen crucial to the market's direction in the near future. Meanwhile, NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading bets.
Stock Talk
Sumeet Bagadia, Associate Director at Choice Broking Buy ACC with target of 1450-1470 and stop-loss of 1365
Buy LIC Housing Finance with target of Rs 570 and stop-loss of 530
Buy Shriram Transport Finance Company with target of 990-1030 and stop-loss of 920
Gaurav Bissa, Derivatives Analyst at LKP Securities Buy L&T Finance Holdings with target of 107 and stop-loss of 98
Buy Maruti Suzuki with target of 5,900 and stop-loss of 5,740
Buy Canara Bank with target of 295 and stop-loss of 275
Mayuresh Joshi, fund manager at Angel Broking Like Power Grid in the power space
Like IRB Infra in the road construction sector
Lupin remains top pick in pharma sector
Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bharat Forge are among top picks in auto and auto ancillary space
Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.
Story first published on: January 27, 2017 09:53 (IST)