Trading Calls: Buy ONGC, Torrent Pharma, Mirza International, Say Experts
BSE Sensex and Nifty were under pressure on Friday dragged down by Axis Bank on disappointing results. Investors also remained cautious ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the US president later in the day.
January 20, 2017 13:13 (IST)
NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading ideas.
Vikas Sethi, MD, Sethi Finmart:
Buy Torrent Power for a target price of Rs 205 with stop loss at Rs 194
Buy Jain Irrigation for a target price of Rs 100 with stop loss at Rs 92
Buy GAIL India for a target price of Rs 475 with stop loss at Rs 458