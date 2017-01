Trading Calls: Buy ONGC, Torrent Pharma, Mirza International, Say Experts

BSE Sensex and Nifty were under pressure on Friday dragged down by Axis Bank on disappointing results. Investors also remained cautious ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the US president later in the day. NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading ideas:Buy Torrent Power for a target price of Rs 205 with stop loss at Rs 194

Buy Jain Irrigation for a target price of Rs 100 with stop loss at Rs 92Buy GAIL India for a target price of Rs 475 with stop loss at Rs 458Buy ONGC for a target price of Rs 210-220 with stop loss at Rs 194Buy Cadila for a target price of Rs 380 with stop loss at Rs 347Buy Havells for a target price of Rs 410 with stop loss at Rs 374Buy LupinBuy Mirza International