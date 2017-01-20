NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Trading Calls: Buy ONGC, Torrent Pharma, Mirza International, Say Experts

BSE Sensex and Nifty were under pressure on Friday dragged down by Axis Bank on disappointing results. Investors also remained cautious ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the US president later in the day.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: January 20, 2017 13:13 (IST)
NDTV Profit spoke to a few analysts who shared their trading ideas.
BSE Sensex and Nifty were under pressure on Friday dragged down by Axis Bank on disappointing results. Investors also remained cautious ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the US president later in the day.

Vikas Sethi, MD, Sethi Finmart:

Buy Torrent Power for a target price of Rs 205 with stop loss at Rs 194

Buy Jain Irrigation for a target price of Rs 100 with stop loss at Rs 92

Buy GAIL India for a target price of Rs 475 with stop loss at Rs 458

Sumeet Bagadia, associate director, Choice Broking:

Buy ONGC for a target price of Rs 210-220 with stop loss at Rs 194

Buy Cadila for a target price of Rs 380 with stop loss at Rs 347

Buy Havells for a target price of Rs 410 with stop loss at Rs 374

Mayuresh Joshi, fund manager, Angel Broking:

Buy Lupin

Buy Mirza International

Disclaimer: Investors are advised to make their own assessment before acting on the information.

Story first published on: January 20, 2017 13:10 (IST)
