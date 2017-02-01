Union Budget 2017: Political Parties Cannot Take Cash Donations Of Above Rs 2,000 Now
In an attempt to clean up the murky world of political party funding, the government has announced that donations in cash, currently allowed up to Rs 20,000 without explaining the source, will now be capped at Rs 2,000.
Last Updated: February 01, 2017 13:04 (IST)
In budget 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley limited cash donation for political parties to Rs 2,000.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made the announcement as he shared the annual budget with parliament today.