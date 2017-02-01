NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Budget 2017
Union Budget 2017: Political Parties Cannot Take Cash Donations Of Above Rs 2,000 Now

In an attempt to clean up the murky world of political party funding, the government has announced that donations in cash, currently allowed up to Rs 20,000 without explaining the source, will now be capped at Rs 2,000.
NDTV NEWS DESK | Last Updated: February 01, 2017 13:04 (IST)
In budget 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley limited cash donation for political parties to Rs 2,000.
In budget 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley limited cash donation for political parties to Rs 2,000.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley made the announcement as he shared the annual budget with parliament today.

February 01, 2017 13:04 (IST)
Union Budget 2017Budget 2017Political party donation

