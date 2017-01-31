Union Budget 2017: Sensex Falls Over 100 Points Ahead Of Economic Survey
Selling pressure was visible across the sectors. Auto shares were among the worst hit, followed by IT, capital goods, metal and a few banking shares.
Written by Abhishek Vasudev
January 31, 2017 09:35 (IST)
Sensex and Nifty edged lower ahead of the Economic Survey of India which will be presented later in the day by the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as the Budget session of parliament begins today. The Economic Survey reviews the developments in the Indian economy over the previous 12 months, summarises the performance on major development programmes, and highlights the policy initiatives of the government. The Economic Survey also highlights prospects of the economy in the short to medium term. Economic Survey is prepared by Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian and his team.
Meanwhile, Analysts say that the Street would closely watch out on how the government plans its expenditure in the next financial year after government's shock move to ban high value currency notes in November which as per economists slowed down the pace of the fastest growing major economies of the world.
Meanwhile, the markets reacted to the weak global cues as stringent curbs on travel to the US ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his radical campaign pledges into action.
Global stocks posted their biggest loss in six weeks after Trump signed an executive order on Friday to bar Syrian refugees indefinitely and suspend travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries, sparking widespread protests.
Back home, on Dalal Street, selling pressure was visible across the sectors. Auto shares were among the worst hit, followed by IT, capital goods, metal and a few banking shares.
From the Nifty basket of shares, 36 were declining while 15 were advancing.
Bharti Infratel was among the top Nifty losers, down 4.3 per cent at Rs 315. Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, Axis Bank and TCS were also among the losers.
On the other hand, Idea Cellular continued its yesterday's upmove, the stock rallied 5.6 per cent to Rs 103.15 after global telecom giant Vodafone Plc on Monday said it is in talks to merge its Indian operations with rival Idea Cellular to counter the fierce competition in the market.
ONGC, Tata Steel,Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and ITC were also among the gainers.
ICICI Bank and Bajaj Auto which will be declaring their December quarter earnings were trading with a negative bias ahead of earnings.
Analysts expect ICICI Bank to report net profit of Rs 2,220 crore on net interest income of Rs 5,150 crore. Its gross non-performing assets are likely to come in at 7.8 per cent as a percentage of total advances compared with 6.8 per cent during the previous quarter.
For Bajaj Auto analysts expect the two wheeler maker to report net profit of Rs 845 crore on sales of Rs 5,045 crore.
The broader markets were also trading with a negative bias as mid-cap and small-cap indices declined 0.2 per cent each.
