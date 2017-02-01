Union Budget 2017 Targets Fiscal Deficit At 3.2% Of GDP For 2017-18
NDTV | Last Updated: February 01, 2017 12:27 (IST)
In line with the expectations of economists, Finance minister Arun Jaitley has settled for a Fiscal deficit target of 3.2 per cent for 2017-18 to ensure higher public expenditure for boosting the Indian economy. Economists had predict a fiscal deficit of 3.3 per cent of the GDP for 2017-18. That would be higher than the 3 per cent pledged earlier but lower than 3.5 per cent that the government has budgeted for the year soon to end. Rating agencies will not be kind. For 2018-19, the target has been set at 3 per cent.
The government has been under pressure to reduce its fiscal deficit from the ratings agencies like Standard & Poor's which have refused to upgrade India's ratings demanding reduction in government's debt.
The Economic Survey prepared by the chief economic adviser to the finance ministry Arvind Subramanian on Tuesday questioned the criteria used by international ratings agencies to rate the debt profile of different countries. In a chapter titled 'Facts About India', the Economic Survey questions biases in perception of ratings agency Standard & Poor's while rating India and China.
Earlier this month, S&P's India analyst Kyran Curry had told Reuters, "What we mainly focus on is the change in the pace of the debt accumulation and the debt stock".
In the absence of an upgrade in the credit ratings, the cost of debt to the Indian government remains high from foreign institutions, impacting India's growth prospects.