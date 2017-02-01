Union Budget Allocates Rs 10 Lakh Crore For Agricultural Credit

Finance minister Arun Jaitley in the Union budget 2017 announced an allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore for agriculture credit. The money would be used to give a boost to the agriculture economy of the country.

The budget also announced an initial corpus of Rs 5,000 crore for micro irrigation schemes. The government will also bring a model law on contract farming which would be circulated among states for adoption.



Mr Jaitley also announced that 40 per cent of sown area would be covered under the crop insurance scheme.





