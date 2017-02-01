NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Budget 2017
Gold SponsorGold Sponsor
Silver SponsorSilver Sponsor
Back to profit.ndtv.com
Home | Budget 2017 | Budget News |

Union Budget Allocates Rs 10 Lakh Crore For Agricultural Credit

The budget also announced an initial corpus of rs 5,000 crore for micro irrigation schemes. The government will also bring a model law on contract farming which would be circulated among states for adoption.
NDTV | Last Updated: February 01, 2017 11:43 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Union Budget Allocates Rs 10 Lakh Crore For Agricultural Credit
Finance minister Arun Jaitley in the Union budget 2017 announced an allocation of Rs 10 lakh crore  for agriculture credit. The money would be used to give a boost to the agriculture economy of the country.
The budget also announced  an initial corpus of Rs 5,000 crore for micro irrigation schemes. The government will also bring a model law on contract farming which would be circulated among states for adoption.

Mr Jaitley also announced that 40 per cent of sown area would be covered under the crop insurance scheme.
 

For latest news on Business & Budget 2017, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: February 01, 2017 11:35 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Latest On H-1B Visas In 10 Points: India Sends Feedback To Team Trump
Union Budget 2017-18agriculture credit

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.