Union Budget Allocates Rs 3.96 Lakh Crore for Infrastructure Sector

In order to give a boost to the economy finance minister Arun Jaitley announced an allocation of Rs 3,96,135 crore for the infrastructure sector in the union budget 2017. This includes Rs 64,900 crore in 2017-18 budget for the roads and highways sector as against Rs 57,675 crore allocated in the budgetary estimates of 2016-17.



The Indian railways have been allocated a budget of Rs 1.31 lakh crore for capital expenditure.The government will also set up 2000 km of coastal connectivity in the country through roads.





