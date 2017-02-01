Union Budget Won't Be Moved Over MP's Death, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Is Ready: 10 Points

Union Budget 2017: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present his first budget after November's notes ban

New Delhi: The Union Budget will be presented today, it has been decided after the government spoke to other parties this morning, news agency ANI reports. Opposition parties like the Congress had suggested that the Budget be delayed by a day after Lok Sabha member and former union minister E Ahamed died last night. Parliament is usually adjourned for a day after a sitting member dies. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley left his office on schedule, holding the brown Budget briefcase and has met the President. He will present the Budget at 11 am.