US Sues Oracle Alleging Discrimination In Pay

San Francisco: The US Labor Department sued business software giant Oracle alleging "systemic" discrimination in pay against female, African American and Asian employees.
The administrative lawsuit also challenges Oracle's practice of "favoring Asian workers in its recruiting and hiring practices" for key technical jobs, saying it discriminates against non-Asian applicants.
The lawsuit is the result of an investigation begun in 2014 by the US agency's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, and could result in the loss of "millions" in US government contracts for Oracle, according to statement.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement