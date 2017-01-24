NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Budget 2017
Back to profit.ndtv.com
Home | Budget 2017 | Budget News |

Vijay Mallya Charged In Loan Default Case - CBI

Mallya moved to Britain in March last year after being pursued in courts by banks seeking to recover about $1.4 billion owed by his defunct Kingfisher airline.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: January 24, 2017 18:19 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Vijay Mallya Charged In Loan Default Case - CBI


MUMBAI: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday charged Vijay Mallya, the liquor and aviation tycoon, with having misappropriated a Rs 9 billion ($132 million) loan granted by a government-owned bank, a CBI spokesman said.

Mallya moved to Britain in March last year after being pursued in courts by banks seeking to recover about $1.4 billion owed by his defunct Kingfisher airline. The Indian authorities had sought ways to have Mallya, who has said he is living in "forced exile", deported by Britain.

The CBI action against Mallya may open the doors for India to begin work on a formal extradition process, after Britain rebuffed India's deportation request last year.A spokesman for Mallya was not immediately reachable for comment.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: January 24, 2017 18:19 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ How Indian IT Firms Are Preparing For Restrictions On H-1B Visa Employees
Vijay MallayaCBI

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.