Vodafone To Invest Rs 3,000 Crore In Bengal Over 3 Years
New Delhi: The country's second largest mobile operator Vodafone plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore over the next three years in capacity augmentation and new business initiatives in West Bengal. The Memorandum of Understanding to this effect was signed on the sidelines of Bengal Global Business Summit 2017, a Vodafone statement said.
The investment is aimed at strengthening Vodafone's position in the state by offering customers a 'SuperNet experience' through enhanced network capacity and creating more employment opportunities.
Vodafone is already one of the largest MNC investors in the state and has invested over Rs 8,400 crore, including Rs 200 crore in first half of FY17 towards upgrading its network. Vodafone provides direct and indirect employment to over 1,500 people in the state. Vodafone India has over 2 crore customers in Kolkata and West Bengal circles.
"At Vodafone, we are enthused with government's vision of creating Bengal a business hub and keen to be a partner in its delivery. We remain deeply invested in and committed to West Bengal and are pleased to announce our investment plans in the state," Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head - Kolkata and West Bengal Circle, Vodafone said.
Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Vodafone said it has rolled out new data and voice offers for Vodafone RED post-paid customers. Starting at Rs 499, these post-paid plans offers combination of 4G/3G data with unlimited calling, both local and STD.
"Postpaid customers have higher usage of data and roaming. Our postpaid customers can enjoy a seamless all-in-one plan that addresses their data, roaming and calling needs comprehensively," Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India said.
Story first published on: January 23, 2017 21:09 (IST)