Welspun Group To Invest Rs 2,000 Crore To Set Up SEZ In Gujarat, Says Chairman
Welspun Group will double its revenues to $5 billion in five years, its chairman said.
Thomson Reuters
| Last Updated: January 11, 2017 12:34 (IST)
Gandhinagar
: Welspun Group will invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up a special economic zone or SEZ in Gujarat, chairman B K Goenka said on Wednesday.
The group will double its revenues to $5 billion in five years, Mr Goenka added.
