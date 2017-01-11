NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Welspun Group To Invest Rs 2,000 Crore To Set Up SEZ In Gujarat, Says Chairman

Welspun Group will double its revenues to $5 billion in five years, its chairman said.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: January 11, 2017 12:34 (IST)
Gandhinagar: Welspun Group will invest Rs 2,000 crore to set up a special economic zone or SEZ in Gujarat, chairman B K Goenka said on Wednesday.

The group will double its revenues to $5 billion in five years, Mr Goenka added.

