When Is Union Budget 2017 In India?

According to experts, Mr Jaitley would look at boosting the demand scenario through Budget.
The Union Budget for 2017-18 would be presented by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament on February 1. This would be the third full-year Budget of the NDA government, which came to power in 2014. The decision to present the Budget on February 1 was taken by the government last year with a view to ensure allocation of funds to the respective ministries from April 1. Till last year, the Budget used to be presented on the last working day of February.
The Budget would be tabled in Parliament at around 11 a.m. by the finance minister followed by his speech that draws the broad outline of funds allocation to various centrally-sponsored schemes in the country.
This Budget is considered a make-or-break Budget for the NDA government as it is being presented after an unprecedented step of demonetisation of the high-denomination currency notes in the country which led to severe cash crunch in the economy and has affected the jobs and incomes of millions.
According to experts, Mr Jaitley would look at boosting the demand scenario through Budget by increasing the tax slabs for individuals in the country. It is also expected that the government will give a push to the digital economy in the country by announcing various measures to draw people towards digital transactions.
Also, the Budget is likely to increase the service tax in the country from 14 per cent at present to 16-18 per cent.