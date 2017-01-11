World Bank Cuts India's 2016-17 GDP Growth Forecast To 7% Post-Notes Ban

Washington: The World Bank today decelerated India's growth for 2016-17 fiscal to a "still robust" 7 per cent from its previous estimate of 7.6 due to demonetisation, but asserted that the country would regain momentum in the following years with 7.6 and 7.8 per cent growth.
"The immediate withdrawal of a large volume of currency in circulation and subsequent replacement with new notes announced by the government in November contributed to slowing growth in 2016," the World Bank said in its latest report.
In its first report after November's demonetisation, the World Bank said, "Indian growth is estimated to have decelerated to a still robust 7 per cent (in fiscal 2017 ending on March 31, 2017), with continued tailwinds from low oil prices and solid agricultural output partly offset by challenges associated with the withdrawal of a large volume of currency in circulation and subsequent replacement with new notes."
