Xiaomi Top executive Hugo Barra Steps Down

Beijing: Hugo Barra, the most prominent global executive at China's Xiaomi Inc and the face of the smartphone maker's global expansion, has left the company citing health concerns and a new role.
In a social media post on Monday, Barra, Xiaomi's vice president in charge of global operations, said he was leaving the company after three-and-a-half years for a new project based in Silicon Valley.
Xiaomi was briefly the world's most valuable startup and had hopes to be China's equivalent of Apple Inc. But the firm has recently grappled with slowing smartphone sales and fell out of the top five in China for smartphone vendors in 2016, after reaching No. 2 in 2015.
