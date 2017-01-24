Zensar Q3 Net Profit Surges 13% To Rs 82 Crore

New Delhi: IT firm Zensar Technologies today reported a 13.26 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.91 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The Pune-based firm had posted a net profit of Rs 72.32 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's revenue increased to Rs 787.72 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 755.81 crore in the same period last fiscal.
The report of the quarter includes results of Foolproof Group for the period of November 2, 2016 to December 31, 2016 and are therefore not comparable with the results of the previous periods, Zensar said in a BSE filing. "This has been a significant quarter for us with the acquisition of Foolproof Ltd, targetting leadership in CMO driven digital services consistent with our digital strategy and focus," Zensar Technologies CEO and MD Sandeep Kishore said.
He added that the company continues to have a robust pipeline across all service lines.
The company reported quarter-on-quarter revenue growth of 1.9 per cent in constant currency at the close of Q3 FY17 and 1.3 per cent in dollar terms from $116 million to $117.5 million.
The net profit for the quarter grew by 17.1 per cent sequentially from $10.3 million to $12 million. Digital services contributed 30 per cent of the said quarter's revenue.
Story first published on: January 24, 2017 20:46 (IST)