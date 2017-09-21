Aadhaar Body Is Looking For Management Professionals: All That You Must Know
The eligible candidates would go through a stringent selection process comprising two stages.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: September 21, 2017 20:21 (IST)
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), credited with the Aadhaar project, is looking for management professionals to join its team in Delhi and Bangalore. In order to be eligible for this post, one must hold a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) with a Bachelors in Technology (BTech) or should have a Bachelors of Engineering degree with MBA or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM). UIDAI, which promises to provide a “life changing experience” to candidates, is looking for the following qualities:
* Strong problem solving capabilities
*Ability to strategise with respect to latest technological solutions adoptions, process improvements among others
*Ability to liaison with multiple stakeholders including UIDAI management, ecosystem partners, vendors etc
*Ability to solve complex technology and operational problems
*Enthusiastic about research in the area of biometrics, technology and security
*Excellent project management skills and should be a team player
*Excellent technology grasp and comprehension skills
*Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills
"This opportunity will be unique and unparalleled for selected candidates, where your skills and dedication could be of immense help to the Digital India transformation initiative," UIDAI said in its brochure relating to the openings. Digital India refers to the digitisation programme run by the government.
The Aadhaar body also said that the candidates will learn the following abilities on this job: *Strategise for design-to-delivery opportunity in one of the world’s largest and complex technology based National ID database
*Work with top notch technology professionals of the world. It is an opportunity for the candidates to learn from their experiences
*Work on practical application of biometrics, encryption and security at UIDAI
*Work on world’s most sophisticated and secure technology architecture
*Work on secure data management practices of world’s largest biometric database and the latest security technologies required to protect such a large and critical ecosystem
Selection Process: The eligible candidates would go through a stringent selection process comprising two stages: (a) Analytical and Aptitude Test (b) Interview with Panel (Some candidates may be required to go through more than one round of interview), stated the brochure.
The experience required is between 0-2 years in project management/ operations/ vendor management/ client management/ market research/ formulate strategies etc. The period of engagement of the employees will be 2 years, which is extendable. Interested candidates may send their detailed resume to – hiring@uidai.net.in and hr@nisg.org.