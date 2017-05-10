SBI Hiring 500 Management Executives. Qualifications, Pay, Other Details
The current openings are for Indian citizens between the age group of 25 to 40 years, according to SBI.
SBI or State Bank of India has invited online applications for recruitment of 554 special management executives (SME) banking. According to an advertisement on the website of India's largest bank SBI, the current openings are for Indian citizens between the age group of 25 to 40 years with minimum qualification of CA/ICWA/ACS/MBA in finance or equivalent post-graduation degree in finance from an institution recognised or approved by government, government bodies or AICTE. SBI, which has entered into the league of top 50 global banks after merger with six other lenders, further said candidates are requested to apply online through its website. The last date of application is May 18, the bank noted.
SBI categorized the positions jobs on offer into two categories - Special Management Executive (Banking)-MMGS III grade and special management executive (banking)-MMGS II. Under the first, the bank is planning to hire 273 candidates with qualification of CA/ICWA/ACS/MBA (finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree in finance with minimum five years of experience as an executive in supervisory/management role in a schedule commercial bank/associate or subsidiary of a schedule commercial bank or public sector financial institution or listed financial institution.
Under the second category - special management executive (banking)-MMGS II, the banking major specified minimum two years of post-qualification experience, instead of five, according to the SBI website. In the second category, the bank is looking to hire 281 candidates between the age group of 25 years and 35 years with minimum qualification of CA /ICWA/ACS/MBA (finance) or equivalent post-graduation degree in finance.
The compensation per annum on CTC basis at Mumbai is around Rs 13.07 lakh for an officer of MMGS - II grade and Rs 15.86 lakh for MMGS-III officer. In addition, the officers are also entitled to other benefits like medical aid for self and for family, leased accommodation at place of posting and concessional Interest rates for loans.