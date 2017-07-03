Want To Improve Productivity? Make Friends At Workplace

Mumbai: Forging close friendships at workplace improves productivity and performance of employees, according to a global study.
A best friend at work not only has a significant impact on an employee's well-being, but also helps in improving overall work performance, it said.
The conclusion was based on a survey carried out among more than 2,300 working professionals from countries around the world, including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and Germany.
About 76 per cent of the employees surveyed, who have a best friend at work, said they were able to see the positive impact of bonding, compared to 63 per cent who didn't have a best friend at work, according to the 'Health and Well-Being Study', conducted by employee recognition company O C Tanner.
Having a good friend at work made a difference in employee satisfaction, loyalty and productivity, it said.
The study revealed that 72 per cent of the employees, who have a best friend at work, are satisfied with their jobs compared to only 54 per cent of those who didn't have one.
It said 71 per cent of the employees who have a good friend at work feel a sense of belonging to the company they currently work.
While only 51 per cent of those surveyed who didn't have a best friend at work have an emotional connect with the organisation they are now working with, the study added.
Further, about 81 per cent of the employees who have a best friend at work are satisfied with their life overall, compared to 73 per cent of those who didn't have any best buddy at their workplace.
The study found that 75 per cent of the employees who have a best friend at work say they feel they're able to 'take anything on', compared to 58 per cent of those who didn't have one.
The employees, who have a best friend at work, are recognised more frequently for their contributions and feel more appreciated than those who didn't have a best friend, most likely because they are more involved and engaged than those without a buddy, it added.
Of those employees who received recognition often or always, 56 per cent have a best friend at work, compared to 24 per cent of those who didn't, it said.
