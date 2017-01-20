Castorseed Futures Recover On Fresh Positions

Castorseed for delivery in far-month March too rose by Rs 20, or 0.48 per cent at Rs 4,157 per quintal
Castorseed prices rebounded by Rs 20 to Rs 4,118 per quintal in futures trading today as speculators created fresh positions amid a firm trend at the physical markets.
In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, castorseed for delivery in most-active February was trading higher by Rs 20, or 0.49 per cent to Rs 4,118 per quintal, with an open interest of 25,080 lots.
Castorseed for delivery in far-month March too rose by Rs 20, or 0.48 per cent at Rs 4,157 per quintal, in an open interest of 18,060 lots.
Marketmen said building up of fresh positions by participants, tracking a firm trend at the domestic spot markets amid fall in arrivals against pick-up in demand, mainly supported the upside in castorseed prices at futures trade.
Story first published on: January 20, 2017 14:54 (IST)