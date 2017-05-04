Demand For Gold Plunges After Trump Win: Report

London: Global gold demand fell 18 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier as US investors abandoned the precious metal after Donald Trump's election win, industry figures showed today.
After a "really good" first quarter of 2016 for gold demand, the first three months of this year was "not a strong quarter", World Gold Council director John Mulligan told AFP.
"In 2016 demand was concentrated on one source, which was professional investors, especially in the US" where activity was focussed on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - investment funds backed by physical stocks of gold, the WGC director added.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement