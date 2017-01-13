Gold Brushes Seven-Week High On Weak Dollar After Trump Briefing

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,197.64 an ounce by 2:35 p.m. EST (1935 GMT), after touching $1,206.98, its loftiest since Nov. 23. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3 percent at $1,199.80 per ounce.