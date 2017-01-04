NDTV
Gold Climbs Rs 200 On Global Cues, Silver Regains Rs 40,000-Mark
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity shot up by Rs 200 each to Rs 28,550 and Rs 28,400 per 10 grams, respectively.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: January 04, 2017 14:35 (IST)
Press Trust of India
Globally, gold rose 0.38 per cent to $1,162.70 an ounce in Singapore.
New Delhi:
Rising for the second straight day, gold prices firmed up by Rs 200 to Rs 28,550 per 10 grams today, driven by a firm global trend and increased buying by local jewellers.
Silver also regained the Rs 40,000-mark by surging Rs 650 to Rs 40,250 per kg, backed by increased off-take by industrial units and coin makers.
Traders said that apart from a firm trend overseas, persistent buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot market supported the upside.
Globally, gold rose 0.38 per cent to $1,162.70 an ounce and silver by 0.83 per cent to $16.41 an ounce in Singapore.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity shot up by Rs 200 each to Rs 28,550 and Rs 28,400 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 50 yesterday.
Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,000 per piece of eight grams.
In a similar fashion, silver ready strengthened by Rs 650 to Rs 40,250 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 680 to Rs 40,220 per kg.
Silver coins too spurted by Rs 1,000 to Rs 71,000 for buying and Rs 72,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: January 04, 2017 14:35 (IST)
