NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Commodities
|
Gold Hits Demand Bump, Slides Rs 100, Silver Holds Out
Globally, gold rose 0.71 per cent to $1,255.60 an ounce and silver by 1.66 per cent to $16.83 an ounce in New York yesterday.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: May 20, 2017 15:45 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent purity dropped by Rs 100 each to Rs 29,100 per 10 grams.
New Delhi:
Gold's hat-trick of gains came to a halt as the prices softened by Rs 100 to Rs 29,100 per 10 grams today, hurt by local demand weakness, even as the metal paced up overseas.
In contrast, silver climbed further by Rs 50 to Rs 39,200 per kg, driven by industrial units and coin makers.
A decline in demand from local jewellers and retailers pushed down gold prices, but a firm trend overseas kept the fall here to a minimum.
Globally, gold rose 0.71 per cent to $1,255.60 an ounce and silver by 1.66 per cent to $16.83 an ounce in New York yesterday.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity dropped by Rs 100 each to Rs 29,100 and Rs 28,950 per 10 grams, respectively. It had gained Rs 600 in the past three days.
Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight grams.
On the other hand, silver ready advanced by Rs 50 to Rs 39,200 per kg and weekly-based delivery Rs 135 to Rs 39,135 per kg.
Silver coins, however, were on hold at Rs 71,000 for buying and Rs 72,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: May 20, 2017 15:45 (IST)
Related
Gold Imports To Fall Sharply After First Quarter Spike, Says Industry Body
JSW Steel March Quarter Profit Triples, Helped By Higher Prices
Gold Weakens On Muted Demand; Silver Recovers
Trending
E-Filing Income Tax Returns: Things To Know As Deadline Approaches
Tejas Express: Trains With Wifi, LCDs Set For Launch On Mumbai-Goa Route
Tax Rate For 1,211 Items Fixed Under GST. Here Is The List
Share this story on
ALSO READ
These Are The Top Companies To Work In India, Says LinkedIn
Gold
gold price
Gold price in Delhi
Silver price
Bullion market
Business News
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
Advertisement
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.