Gold Hits One-Week High On Dollar, Political Uncertainty

London: Gold prices climbed to one-week highs on Friday, boosted by a lower dollar and economic and political uncertainty around the world, but the prospect of further interest rate rises in the United States limited gains.
Spot gold was up 0.6 per cent at $1,257.1 an ounce at 0903 GMT after earlier touching $1,258.00, its highest since June 14. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7 per cent to $1,257.8.
However, gold is little changed from last week.
