Notes Ban: Gold Imports Dip 48.49% To $1.96 Billion In December
Gold imports were worth $3.80 billion in December last year, the official data released today showed.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: January 13, 2017 23:11 (IST)
Press Trust of India
The contraction in gold imports will help further moderate the current account deficit.
New Delhi:
Gold imports dipped by 48.49 per cent to $1.96 billion in December on account of cash crunch in the system.
Gold imports were worth $3.80 billion in December last year, the official data released on Friday showed.
Imports of the precious metal were on a decline since February this year till September. It recorded positive growth in October and November.
A decline in gold imports pushed down the trade deficit to $10.36 billion during the month under review as against $11.5 billion in December 2015.
The contraction in gold imports will help further moderate the current account deficit (CAD).
Silver imports too dipped by 81.55 per cent to $87 million in December as against $472 million in the same month last year.
The country's total official gold imports declined to 60 tonnes in April-July of this fiscal, much lower than 250 tonnes in the year-ago period.
India, the world's second biggest gold consumer after China, imported 650 tonnes of the precious metal in 2015-16.
Analysts said the cash crunch following demonetisation hurt domestic gold demand, thus sharply reducing imports.
Story first published on
: January 13, 2017 23:06 (IST)
