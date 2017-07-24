Gold Near 4-Week High As Political Uncertainty Weighs On Dollar

Bengaluru: Gold prices touched their highest in four weeks on Monday, supported by political uncertainty in the United States that pushed the dollar to its lowest in over a year.
The dollar struggled near a 13-month low against a basket of major currencies as U.S. political woes dampened hopes for quick passage of Trump's stimulus and tax reform agendas.
A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold less expensive for holders of other currencies, while the metal is also used as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.
© Thomson Reuters 2017
Advertisement
Advertisement