Gold Prices Rebound On Buying By Jewellers
Traders attributed the recovery in gold prices to increased buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot market but a weak trend overseas capped the rise.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: March 24, 2017 14:54 (IST)
Press Trust of India
Globally, gold fell 0.22 per cent to Rs 1,241.90 an ounce in Singapore.
New Delhi:
Gold prices recovered today by Rs 350 to Rs 29,350 per 10 grams at the bullion market on increased buying by local jewellers even as the metal weakened overseas.
Silver also edged higher by Rs 125 to Rs 41,375 per kg on uptick in demand from industrial units and coin makers.
Traders attributed the recovery in gold prices to increased buying by local jewellers at the domestic spot market but a weak trend overseas capped the rise.
Globally, gold fell 0.22 per cent to Rs 1,241.90 an ounce in Singapore.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rebounded by Rs 350 each to Rs 29,350 and Rs 29,200 per 10 grams, respectively. The metal had lost Rs 350 yesterday.
Sovereign also traded higher by Rs 100 to Rs 24,400 per piece of eight gram.
Following gold, silver ready moved up by Rs 125 to Rs 41,375 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 60 to Rs 41,260 per kg.
Silver coins, however, remained unaltered at Rs 71,000 for buying and Rs 72,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: March 24, 2017 14:54 (IST)
Government To Pay Rs 2.3 Lakh For Your Home Loan EMIs Under New Scheme
