Gold Prices Rise To Near Rs 30,000 Per 10 Grams, Silver Approaches Rs 43,000

New Delhi: Gold prices rose for the third day today with the yellow metal gaining Rs 90 to Rs 29,850 per 10 grams following an overnight global rally amid increased buying by local jewellers. Silver also advanced by Rs 150 to Rs 42,900 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers. Traders said a firm trend in global market following rising geopolitical tensions mainly boosted the precious metals.



Besides, increased buying by local jewellers to meet wedding season demand at domestic spot market kept gold prices higher, they added.



Globally, gold rose by 0.99 per cent to $1,286.60 an ounce and silver 0.71 per cent to $18.46 an ounce in New York on Wednesday.



In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity rose further by Rs 90 each to Rs 29,850 and Rs 29,700 per 10 grams, respectively. It had gained Rs 470 in the previous two days.



Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight grams.



Silver ready also advanced by Rs 150 to Rs 42,900 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 130 to Rs 42,450 per kg. Silver coins, however, continued to be traded at previous level of Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.