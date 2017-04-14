Gold Retreats From 5-Month High As Dollar Rebounds

New York/London: Gold prices eased from five-month highs on Thursday as the dollar rebounded from a slide triggered by comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that the greenback was too strong and that he would prefer the Federal Reserve keep interest rates low.
The metal was up about 2.6 percent on the week, on track for its biggest weekly gain since June, as concerns over tensions in North Korea and the Middle East kept stock markets under pressure.
Spot gold was up 0.06 percent at $1,286.84 an ounce by 2:26 p.m. EDT (1826 GMT), having earlier hit its strongest since early November at $1,288.64 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for June delivery ended 0.8 percent higher at $1,288.50.
