Gold Rises Above Rs 29,000 On Safe-Haven Demand As US Strikes On Syria

New Delhi: Gold prices rose 0.62 per cent to cross the Rs 29,000 per 10 grams mark on Friday in futures trade as investors sought safe-haven assets after the US launched cruise missiles on a Syrian air base, potentially escalating tensions with Syrian allies Russia and Iran. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month August rose by Rs 179, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 29,048 per 10 grams.
In the international markets, spot gold prices surged more than 1 per cent to a 5-month high of $1,269.28 per ounce, its highest since November 10. US gold futures also rose over 1 per cent to $1,266.20.
"Clearly this raises the stakes and we expect to see gold prices continuing to push higher in the short-term, at least until there is some clarity around whether this is a one-off or develops into something more," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
