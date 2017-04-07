Gold Rises Above Rs 29,000 On Safe-Haven Demand As US Strikes On Syria

New Delhi: Gold prices rose 0.62 per cent to cross the Rs 29,000 per 10 grams mark on Friday in futures trade as investors sought safe-haven assets after the US launched cruise missiles on a Syrian air base, potentially escalating tensions with Syrian allies Russia and Iran. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month August rose by Rs 179, or 0.62 per cent, to Rs 29,048 per 10 grams.



In the international markets, spot gold prices surged more than 1 per cent to a 5-month high of $1,269.28 per ounce, its highest since November 10. US gold futures also rose over 1 per cent to $1,266.20.



"Clearly this raises the stakes and we expect to see gold prices continuing to push higher in the short-term, at least until there is some clarity around whether this is a one-off or develops into something more," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.

Besides the risk-aversion sentiment in the market, gold is also supported by technicals, analysts said."Gold has broken the 200-day moving average intra-day and has tested its upper resistance at $1,264, the February 28th high. A daily close above these levels can open a technical move to $1,300 with support now at $1,250," Halley said.Meanwhile, rupee rose to a 20-month high of 64.33 against the dollar, which capped domestic gold price gains to an extent. Domestic gold prices depend on international spot gold rate and rupee/dollar exchange rate.(With agency inputs)