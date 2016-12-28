NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Commodities
|
Gold Strengthens By Rs 175 On Global Cues, Fresh Buying
Continuing its upward trend for the second straight day, gold prices rose by another Rs 175 to Rs 28,200 per 10 grams on positive global cues and increased buying by jewellers.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: December 28, 2016 16:03 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Globally, gold rose 0.35 per cent to $1,142.30 an ounce in Singapore.
New Delhi:
Continuing its upward trend for the second straight day, gold prices rose by another Rs 175 to Rs 28,200 per 10 grams on positive global cues and increased buying by jewellers.
Silver followed suit and strengthened by Rs 350 to Rs 39,500 per kg on increased offtake from industrial units and coin makers.
Bullion traders attributed the persistent gains in the yellow metal to a firming trend overseas and uptick in buying by local jewellers at domestic spot market.
Globally, gold rose 0.35 per cent to $1,142.30 an ounce in Singapore.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity advanced Rs 175 each to Rs 28,200 and Rs 28,050 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had climbed Rs 475 yesterday.
Sovereign, however, held steady at Rs 24,000 per piece of eight grams.
Following gold, silver ready moved up further by Rs 350 to Rs 39,500 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 195 to Rs 39,315 per kg.
On the other hand, silver coins were unaltered at Rs 70,000 for buying and Rs 71,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: December 28, 2016 16:03 (IST)
Related
Dubai's Gold Market Bears The Brunt Of India's Demonetisation
Global Diamond Business Roiled As Cash Crunch Hits Indian Stone Cutting
Oil Prices Steady In Quiet Holiday Season Trade
Trending
Double Benefit From PM Modi's Crackdown On 'Nameless' Properties: Experts
Viral Acharya, New Reserve Bank Deputy Governor, Has An Impressive CV
For This Chennai IT Company, 50% Gain In Just 10 Days
Share this story on
ALSO READ
When Can You Withdraw Your Money Freely? Here's What Bank Officers Think
Gold
Gold price
Gold rate
Bullion market
Silver price
Business news
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
After demonetisation, should the finance minister increase tax rebate for individuals?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.