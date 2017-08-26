Government Restricts Gold, Silver Import From South Korea
Earlier, a 12.5 per cent excise duty was scrapped along with other local taxes when a goods and services tax (GST) was introduced on July 1.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: August 26, 2017 13:31 (IST) Thomson Reuters
EMAIL
COMMENTS
India is the world's biggest gold consumer after China
Mumbai: The government restricted imports of gold and silver from South Korea from Friday, it said in statement. The move comes as traders have been taking advantage of a recent tax change that enabled them to avoid customs duty. India, the world's biggest gold consumer after China, imposes a 10 per cent import duty on gold and silver, but this does not apply to countries with which it has Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), like South Korea.
To avoid duty-free imports from those countries, the government previously imposed a 12.5 per cent excise duty. However, this was scrapped along with other local taxes when a goods and services tax (GST) was introduced on July 1.
After implementation of the GST, some trading houses started importing gold from South Korea without paying import tax, industry officials said.
The protection given under FTA will not be applicable for imports of silver and gold from South Korea, the government said in a notice, but did not say how it would restrict imports.