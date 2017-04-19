Jeera Futures Rise To Rs 19,555/Quintal On Rising Demand

New Delhi: Jeera prices rose by Rs 105 to Rs 19,555 per quintal in futures market today after participants widened their positions, backed by rising domestic and export demand.



Moreover, restricted supplies in the domestic spot market due to reports of lower production estimates in Gujarat too supported the uptrend.



At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in May rose by Rs 105, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 19,555 per quintal with an open interest of 17,541 lots.

Likewise, the spice for delivery June contract traded higher by Rs 100, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 19,740 per quintal in 2,235 lots.Traders said, raising of bets by participants driven by pick-up in demand at the spot markets, supported the upside in jeera prices at futures trade.