NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddingsGood Times
NDTV Profit
Home | Commodities |

Oil Prices Drop As Rising US Fuel Stocks Revive Glut Concerns

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels, despite the ongoing peak demand U.S. summer driving season.
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: June 28, 2017 07:45 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Oil Prices Drop As Rising US Fuel Stocks Revive Glut Concerns
Singapore: Oil prices fell early on Wednesday after a report of rising U.S. fuel inventories underscored concerns that a three-year old crude glut is far from over.

Brent crude futures were at $46.32 per barrel at 0012 GMT, down 33 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $43.86 per barrel.

Oil had recovered some ground over the past week after falling nearly 20 percent since mid-May, but a report by the American Petroleum Institute showed that U.S. crude inventories rose by 851,000 barrels in the week to June 23 to 509.5 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 2.6 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks rose by 1.4 million barrels, despite the ongoing peak demand U.S. summer driving season.

The price falls come despite an ongoing effort by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) between January 2017 and March 2018.

Ian Taylor, head of the world's largest independent oil trader Vitol, says Brent crude prices will stay in a range of $40-$55 a barrel for the next few quarters as higher U.S. production slows a rebalancing of the market.

"Everybody was positioned for a market rebalancing and a stocks draw to happen in the second quarter. And if you look at the macro analysis, that should start happening," Taylor said in an interview with Reuters.

"But so far it hasn't happened and everyone has made the same mistake. Nobody has distinguished themselves," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: June 28, 2017 07:45 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Short Of Local IT Workers, This Country Is Looking Elsewhere To Recruit
Crude oilCrude oil pricesBrent crudeWTI Crude

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.